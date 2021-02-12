Milestone Scientific to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

/EIN News/ -- ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, announced that it will be presenting at the Winter Wonderland Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on February 16th - February 19th, 2021.



Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Jan Adriaan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 3:00 PM, Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About the Winter Wonderland Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its “Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas Bowl,” with 25-minute virtual presentations from the 16th to 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com

