uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Coppell

/EIN News/ -- COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair franchise uBreakiFix will open its doors on Monday, Feb. 8, in Coppell at 171 N Denton Tap Road, Suite 400. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the Coppell community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Coppell is owned by Steve Demetriou III, a local entrepreneur who also owns nine additional uBreakiFix stores, as well as a fleet of ten remote tech vans that are part of the company’s ‘We Come To You’ program. Demetriou plans to open a total of 13 uBreakiFix stores alongside operating partner Joe Carter.

“I was originally drawn to the uBreakiFix brand because of its core values of integrity, high-quality work, and passion for serving others,” said Demetriou. “When I made a goal to bring ten stores to the Dallas-Fort Worth area by the end of 2020, I never anticipated that the impact of providing an affordable and convenient device repair service could be this great.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed over 10.5 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“As a Dallas resident myself, I saw a need in this area for access to an tech repair company that values excellent customer service and best-in-class work,” Demetriou said. “We’re excited for the Coppell location to join our growing network and believe this store will be a great addition to the influence we’re creating in the tech repair industry.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Coppell and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/coppell . uBreakiFix Coppell is located at:

uBreakiFix

171 N Denton Tap Road Suite 400 Coppell, TX 75019

(972) 777-4727

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.



