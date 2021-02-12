Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BlackRock® Canada Announces February Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on February 23, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on February 26, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.046
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.079
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.042
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.077
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.039
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.069
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.066
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.069
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.051
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.031
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.039
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.079
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.054
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.054
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.089
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.075
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.112
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.006
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.039
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.028
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.062
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.065
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.075
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.049
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.194
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.065
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.042
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.041
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.048
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.045
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.044
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.032
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.032
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.068

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XDG.U, XDU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.67 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.  

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com


