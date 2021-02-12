Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chairs, and Members of Subspecialty Divisions

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three new subspecialty Division Chairs and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were recently appointed and will begin their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors.  The positions are as follows:  

New Board of Directors Members and Chairs of Subspecialty Divisions 

Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery 

Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS 
Professor 
E.C. Hamblen Distinguished Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Chair 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
Duke University School of Medicine  

 

Gynecologic Oncology 

Steven Plaxe, MD 
Gynecologic Oncology 
Professor, Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences  
UC San Diego School of Medicine 

 

Maternal-Fetal Medicine 

Mary E. Norton, MD 
Professor 
David E. Thorburn, M.D. and Kate McKee Thorburn Endowed Chair in Perinatal Medicine and Genetics 
Division Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine 
Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department 
University of California, San Francisco 

 
 

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions 

 

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery 

Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD 
Professor 
Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery 
Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health 
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine 

 

Felicia L. Lane, MD 
Professor 
Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs 
Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery 
Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship 
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology 
University of California at Irvine School of Medicine 

 

Division of Gynecologic Oncology 

Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH 
Professor 
Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery 
Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer  
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center 

 

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine 

Lynn L. Simpson, MD 
Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health 
Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division  
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology  
Columbia University 

 

 
About ABOG  
The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.  

# # # 


Sandra Hodgson
American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 
214-871-1619
shodgson@abog.org

