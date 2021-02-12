Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) reported net income of $7,386,000 for 2020 compared to $8,622,000 for 2019.   Earnings per share were $3.21 for 2020 compared to $3.74 for 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $2,024,000, or $0.88 per share, compared to $1,836,000, or $0.80 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total consolidated assets at December 31, 2020 increased 23.2%, reaching $997.6 million compared to $809.7 million at December 31, 2019.   Loan totals grew 13.0%, from December 31, 2019 levels of $562.9 million to $635.9 million. Deposits also increased totaling $838.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $182.5 million or 27.8 percent, as compared to year end 2019.

“Southern finished 2020 with solid financial performance despite the unique challenges presented by COVID-19,” commented John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., continuing, “Net income was a record for the fourth quarter, 10.2% higher than the previous fourth quarter high. Total assets, loans and deposits all expanded to new record highs at year end 2020.”

Castle continued, “While we have not identified any specific asset quality concerns, we have elected to increase provision expense and the allowance for loan losses through December 31, 2020 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

Southern provided $2.6 million for loan losses in 2020, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 of $7,789,000, or 1.22% of loans. This compared to a provision for loan losses of $225,000 for 2019, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 of $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $5,000 for 2020 compared to net loan charge offs of $158,000 for 2019.

The return on average assets for 2020 was 0.82% compared to 1.09% for 2019. The return on average equity was 8.36% for 2020 compared to 11.21% for 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margins for 2020 and 2019 were 3.22% and 3.66%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

   
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 		 
   
(In thousands, except share data)  
   
  December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,610   $ 68,723  
Federal funds sold   231     265  
Securities available for sale   208,380     123,436  
Loans held for sale   1,691     1,171  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,789 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019)   628,081     557,680  
Premises and equipment, net   13,698     14,515  
Accrued interest receivable   4,749     3,380  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   16,016     15,633  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   255     291  
Other assets   11,441     11,200  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 997,574   $ 809,716  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
 Non-interest bearing $ 220,786   $ 136,430  
 Interest bearing   617,512     519,332  
Total deposits   838,298     655,762  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   20,083     15,401  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   14,561     12,553  
Other borrowings   26,500     37,500  
Subordinated debentures   5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   904,597     726,371  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
 Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
 Issued and outstanding – 2,301,269 shares in 2020
   (2,314,878 shares in 2019)		   5,748     5,781  
Additional paid-in capital   15,416     15,521  
Retained earnings   67,741     62,484  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   4,362     (52 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (290 )   (389 )
Total shareholders’ equity   92,977     83,345  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 997,574   $ 809,716  
             


Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)		  
   
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 7,202   $ 7,151   $ 28,377   $ 28,265  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   33     295     314     1,482  
Securities:                        
Taxable   643     698     2,482     2,185  
Tax-exempt   185     105     645     621  
Total interest income   8,063     8,249     31,818     32,553  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   800     1,331     4,025     5,128  
Other   246     336     1,116     1,299  
Total interest expense   1,046     1,667     5,141     6,427  
Net interest income   7,017     6,582     26,677     26,126  
Provision for loan losses   350     75     2,600     225  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,667     6,507     24,077     25,901  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   334     494     1,373     2,003  
Trust fees   513     544     2,048     2,085  
Net gains on loan sales   636     246     2,389     683  
Earnings on life insurance assets   98     97     383     443  
ATM and debit card fee income   394     393     1,543     1,460  
Net securities gains   -     -     -     366  
Other   236     133     642     615  
Total non-interest income   2,211     1,907     8,378     7,655  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   4,157     3,589     14,580     13,828  
Occupancy, net   352     331     1,519     1,384  
Equipment   300     335     1,180     1,205  
Printing, postage and supplies   84     105     386     428  
Telecommunication expenses   89     123     451     426  
Professional and outside services   423     540     1,532     1,617  
Software maintenance   400     338     1,552     1,565  
ATM expenses   138     187     578     570  
Other   497     650     1,888     2,224  
Total non-interest expense   6,440     6,198     23,666     23,247  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,438     2,216     8,789     10,309  
Federal income tax provision   414     380     1,403     1,687  
NET INCOME $ 2,024   $ 1,836   $ 7,386   $ 8,622  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.88   $ 0.80   $ 3.21   $ 3.74  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.88     0.80     3.21     3.74  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.23     0.23     0.92     0.91  
                          

CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


