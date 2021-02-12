CLOV Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Clover Health Investments, Corp. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III ("Clover Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities (1) between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (2) pursuant or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/clov.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Clover's Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the Department of Justice ("DOJ") for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ's investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; (3) Clover's sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported "best-in-class" technology; (4) a significant portion of Clover's sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/clov or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Clover you have until April 6, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

