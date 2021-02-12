Proactive news headlines including Alpine 4 Technologies, Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Aurania Resources and VolitionRx

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) enters definitive agreements for registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $50M click here

- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) (OTCMKTS:AQSZF) (FRA:AEQ) says entrepreneur Marc Lustig will join board of directors click here

- Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) receives Health Canada license amendment to sell dried cannabis products click here

- LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCQB:LXXGF) (FRA:5XS2) says President Daryl Rebeck will resign from his position and the board click here

- Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCQB:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) begins drilling at Tsenken N1 target click here

- New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) (FRA:3N7A) ends 4Q with nearly C$63M in working capital to advance Bolivian silver projects click here

- Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) eyeing more ground in Nevada as it updates on Loner activity click here

- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) poised for first assays from Northshore gold project drilling click here

- VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) closes underwritten public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million click here

- American Rebel Holdings Inc (OTCQB:AREB) fills opening order from Dunham's Sports chain with 240 US locations across the Midwest and Southeast click here


 

