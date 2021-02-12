MDOT virtual public meeting to discuss I-475 improvements through Rebuilding Michigan bond funding Feb. 17

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming improvements along the I-475 corridor in Genesee County. This project is being made possible through funding provided by Gov. Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.

During this virtual public meeting, a brief presentation will be shared, including the projected financial investment in the corridor and potential design plans. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 6 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Teams Live Event

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 710 360 409#

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, please send it at least seven days prior to the event to:

Orlando T. Curry 425 W. Ottawa St. Lansing, MI 48909 Phone: 517-241-7462 Fax: 517-335-0945 TTY: 844-578-6563 CurryO@Michigan.gov

BACKGROUND: MDOT will invest $300 million to rebuild the I-475 corridor from Bristol Road to Carpenter Road with work planned to begin in spring 2023. Work includes rebuilding the roadway. MDOT is requesting public input regarding the removal of bridges, realignment of some roadways, and work near existing parks and trails. This meeting will be the first of several to share project highlights and addressing public inquiries.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide comments and questions using the online comment form for Rebuilding Michigan Corridors, or by mail or e-mail to MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381