Morphy’s to Auction Stellar Bob and Judy Brady Antique Mechanical Bank Collection at Feb. 27 No-Reserve Gallery Event

Kyser & Rex Mikado bank. Illusionist makes coin appear under one hat then disappear, only to reappear under a second hat. Blue-base variation. Comes with English coins. Near-mint. Estimate: $80,000-$120,000

Kyser & Rex Merry-Go-Round bank. When handle is turned, bells chime, figures revolve and attendant raises stick and gathers in any coins deposited on the stand. Near-mint with original printed wood box. Estimate: $50,000-$75,000

J. & E. Stevens Girl Skipping Rope bank. A coin is inserted between the squirrel’s paws, then key is used to wind the mechanism. When lever is pressed, rope rotates, girl moves up and down, kicks her legs, turns her head. Near-mint. Estimate: $60,000-$90,000

J. & E. Stevens Horse Race bank. A cord is pulled to set the spring and horses’ heads are positioned opposite a star. When coin is deposited, horses race around the track. NM+ with original printed wood box. Dan Morphy reference book example. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000