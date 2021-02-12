Busch and Henges Shooting Ranges to temporarily close Feb. 14 due to extreme cold

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Because of the extreme cold temperatures forecasted this weekend, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will temporarily close its Jay Henges and August A. Busch Shooting Ranges on Sunday, Feb. 14. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to only reach a high in the single digits and drop to a low temperature below zero.

As the staffed ranges are normally closed Monday and Tuesday for maintenance, both facilitates are expected to reopen on Wed., Feb. 17.

Henges Shooting Range is located in High Ridge, and the Busch Range is in Defiance.