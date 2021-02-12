Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (11 February 2021)

New cases: 227 Total active cases: 14,267 Total currently admitted: 199 (31 new) Total number of tests conducted: 166,746 (1,713 new) Total confirmed cases: 28,270* Total recovered: 12,879 (296 new) New discharges from treatment units: 20 Total deaths: 914 (14 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up and 76 outcome under investigation.