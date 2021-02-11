Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Feb. 8

The 2021 legislative session is moving quickly. The Legislature continues to review multiple measures in committee and one proposal is already on the governor’s desk for his consideration.

Among the priorities for a growing number of lawmakers is commonly known as “Wayfair.” Simply put, local brick and mortar stores are feeling the pinch of people doing more of their shopping online. To this end, I am sponsoring Senate Bill 287. The Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee, which I chair, heard the proposal this week. Hopefully, this can be moved forward this year so we can start to help our struggling small businesses.

With this week complete, the 2021 legislative session is now one-third of the way done. I will continue to keep you apprised of our work as session continues.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

2021 FFA State Officers Day at the Capitol Kaylee Lower (St. Clair County), Sen. Crawford and Dakota Pemberton (Camden County)

FFA state officers

2021 FFA State Officers Day at the Capitol Senator Crawford presenting Kaylee Lower (St. Clair County) her state officer resolution.