Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Feb. 8

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 37, legislation that would modify provisions relating to anhydrous ammonia; Senate Bill 49, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to watercraft; and concerns about local pharmacies she’s hearing from constituents.
