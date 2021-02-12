- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 31 - Feb 6)
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 11, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,548 for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, with a total of $22,103,518 of benefits paid. There were 33,691continued claims filed during that same week.
|
New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
1/31 to 2/6
|
3,327
|
776
|
445
|
Week Prior
(1/24 to 1/30)
|
3,120
|
6.711%
|
948
|
-18.1%
|
489
|
-9.0%
|
Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6
|
Traditional Benefits
|
% Change
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
|
% Change
|
Extended
Benefits
|
% Change
|
1/31 to 2/6
|
19,688
|
2,273
|
11,730
|
Week Prior
(1/24 to 1/30)
|
20,127
|
-2.2%
|
2,526
|
-10%
|
12,099
|
-3.0%
|
New and Continued Claim Comparison
Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average
|
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 15, 2020 to Feb. 6, 2021
|
Current Week
(1/31 - 2/6)
|
Previous Week
(1/24 - 1/30)
|
2019 Weekly Average
|
Traditional
(State)
|
PUA
(Federal)
|
Extended
(Federal)
|
New Claims
|
4,548
|
4,557
|
1,131
|
311,959
|
65,750
|
35,229
|
Continued Claims
|
33,691
|
34,752
|
8,856
|
$626,716,185
|
$71,060,424
|
$104,554,764
|
$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)
$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)
|
$891,990,314
|
Lost Wages Assistance
(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)
|
$76,655,010
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 30, 2021, was 1,623. A total of 2,380 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“After a five-week increase in continued claims, primarily a result of the recent federal extensions to the unemployment benefits, last week we saw an overall decrease in continued, ongoing unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This is another of many indicators that Utah’s economy is recovering and many employment opportunities are available.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
###