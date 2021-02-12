- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 31 - Feb 6)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 11, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,548 for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, with a total of $22,103,518 of benefits paid. There were 33,691continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/31 to 2/6 3,327 776 445 Week Prior (1/24 to 1/30) 3,120 6.711% 948 -18.1% 489 -9.0% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/31 to 2/6 19,688 2,273 11,730 Week Prior (1/24 to 1/30) 20,127 -2.2% 2,526 -10% 12,099 -3.0% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to Feb. 6, 2021 Current Week (1/31 - 2/6) Previous Week (1/24 - 1/30) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,548 4,557 1,131 311,959 65,750 35,229 Continued Claims 33,691 34,752 8,856 $626,716,185 $71,060,424 $104,554,764 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $891,990,314 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,655,010

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 30, 2021, was 1,623. A total of 2,380 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“After a five-week increase in continued claims, primarily a result of the recent federal extensions to the unemployment benefits, last week we saw an overall decrease in continued, ongoing unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This is another of many indicators that Utah’s economy is recovering and many employment opportunities are available.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

