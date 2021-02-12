Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,835 in the last 365 days.

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 31 - Feb 6)

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 11, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,548 for the week of Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2021, with a total of $22,103,518 of benefits paid. There were 33,691continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/31  to 2/6

3,327

776

445

Week Prior

(1/24  to 1/30)

3,120

6.711%

948

-18.1%

489

-9.0%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/31  to 2/6

19,688

2,273

11,730

Week Prior

(1/24  to 1/30)

20,127

-2.2%

2,526

-10%

12,099

-3.0%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Feb. 6, 2021

Current Week 

(1/31 - 2/6)

Previous Week 

(1/24 - 1/30)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

4,548

4,557

1,131

311,959

65,750

35,229

Continued Claims

33,691

34,752

8,856

$626,716,185

$71,060,424

$104,554,764

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)

$891,990,314

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,655,010

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 30, 2021, was 1,623. A total of 2,380 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“After a five-week increase in continued claims, primarily a result of the recent federal extensions to the unemployment benefits, last week we saw an overall decrease in continued, ongoing unemployment claims,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “This is another of many indicators that Utah’s economy is recovering and many employment opportunities are available.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

You just read:

- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 31 - Feb 6)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.