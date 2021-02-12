Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: We Must Prepare for Four More Years of Coronavirus

Voip-Pal (OTCQB:VPLM)

We could still be four years away from having an effective therapeutic cocktail solution to the virus.” — Emil Malak

WASHINGTON, DC, US, February 12, 2021 -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

In his most recent op-ed, Mr. Malak discussed how long the coronavirus could be with us. “A recent Bloomberg report which assumes the vaccines are successful and working as intended, estimates the worldwide pandemic could last another seven years because of the disjointed rollout of the current vaccine program. We all know that governments will not admit that COVID-19 is long gone. Because of mutation, today we are dealing with COVID-21; tomorrow it will be COVID-22. Herd immunity will not be achieved and attempts to achieve herd immunity in Sweden and Brazil have already failed.”

He continued, “Since the early 1990’s drug protocols have been in place that can help a person with HIV live to a normal or near normal life expectancy. Since 1987, more than 30 HIV candidate vaccines have been tested in 60 Phase I/II trails, involving more than 10,000 healthy volunteers. To date, every single one has failed. The HIV mortality rate has not plummeted because of vaccines but because of the development of effective drug cocktails. The coronavirus must be managed in the same way as HIV, with therapeutic drug cocktail protocols, not vaccines. We could still be four years away from having an effective therapeutic cocktail solution to the virus.”

Pointing to the potential effectiveness of therapeutics, Malak wrote, “The virus has weaknesses; there are parts of the virus that do not mutate. Those should be targeted as was the case with HIV. Below are some of the important elements that need to be considered in the development of a coronavirus therapeutic solutions.

1. The coronavirus replicase is extremely complex and is believed to be comprised of up to16 viral submits and several cellular proteins.

2. Viral proteases are enzymes that catalyze the cleavage of specific peptide bonds in viral polyprotein precursors or in cellular proteins.

3. Viral assembly inhibitors customized to the coronavirus using similar technology as is used for HIV treatment could be used in a drug that blocks the viral enzymes reverse transcriptase and protease.

Urgent therapeutics are needed to halt oxygen deprivation

4. There is an urgent need for therapeutics that will stop the oxygen deprivation caused by the virus rather than trying to kill the virus. Preventing oxygen deprivation in infected patients will keep them from dying and avert long term organ damage because of lack of oxygenation. The immune reaction caused by the virus kickstarting various inflammatory onslaughts needs to be toned down.”

Mr. Malak discusses one such therapeutic that is showing promise, “Currently, researchers at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical School have successfully carried out development of a new medication that is delivered directly to the lungs through an inhaler. The first clinical trials of recombinant protein EXC-CD24, were a great success with 29 out of 30 walk aways after 3 to 5 days. The medication helps prevent complications that can arise from the immune system’s overreaction as a result of it dealing with COVID-19. We certainly hope they have continued success as they move in the second and third round of trials.”

Mr. Malak believes the new US administration has some excellent points in its coronavirus national strategy, “The Biden Administration’s newly released national strategy for handling COVID-19 is an extremely well written paper that puts forth an excellent strategy on many points including prioritizing the research for new therapeutics. For the first time, the systematic testing of all antivirals in combination is being permitted to take place at the outset. This alone will streamline the development time of new therapeutics, get products to and through toxicity testing and clinical trials much quicker, and could reduce the approval process by three years saving millions of dollars. Researchers will now be able to conduct testing of multiple inhibitors on human cells at one time, in lieu of having to test them one by one. They will also be able to conduct drug cocktail testing on cancerous tumours and other diseases much sooner than they were previously. These provisions could make it possible for the faster development of a therapeutic cocktail to moderate the dangerous cascading lung inflammation caused by COVID-19.”

As to the how the failure to develop an accurate rapid COVID is strangling Western economies, Mr. Malak tells us, “If an inexpensive self-administered rapid test were available, there would be no need to shut down the economy as many countries are currently doing. Everyone could be tested every three days and receive their test result to their mobile device. Those who can display a negative result would go about their normal lives. Those who test positive would isolate for the necessary period and receive proper medical attention. Effective therapeutics and rapid testing as I have described above in many previous articles are the solutions, we need to beat the coronavirus.”

In February of this year (2020), just as the world was waking up to the news that people were fleeing Wuhan China, headed to worldwide destinations with the deadly coronavirus, Mr. Malak wrote his very first Op-ed on the subject. In the title of his article, “A Global Pandemic Has Already Started” Mr. Malak declared the novel coronavirus to be a worldwide pandemic one month before the World Health Organization did. Since then we have seen several of Mr. Malek’s predictions on the virus come true.

Malak, who has many years of experience dealing with the U.S. patent system hinted he may be writing a future article on the current state of patents in the United States saying, “Unfortunately, owning a U.S. patent today can be meaningless. It is no longer an asset but a liability.”

