Pathway Capital Corp. Closes $7 Million Revolving Credit Facility for New Jersey Logistics Company

Pathway is Sole Arranger on the Senior Secured Transaction

NYACK, NY, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital Corp., announced that his firm closed a $7 million senior secured revolving credit facility to a regional trucking and warehousing company in northern New Jersey. Pathway acted as the sole arranger.

The revolving line of credit is collateralized by accounts receivable and inventory, and is being used by the logistics company to finance its ongoing working capital needs. The facility allowed for an 85% advance rate, an advance on unbilled receivables and a silo that enables the company to extend 120-day terms.

“We have worked with this client for several years on a range of transactions, from $3 million to $75 million,” said Thomas. “We are always pleased when companies come to us time and again to arrange financing efficiently to bridge cash flow needs, reduce debt service or for growth capital.”

Pathway Capital is a boutique capital advisory firm that has a demonstrated track record and reputation for closing complex transactions expeditiously and with a level of certainty that its clients and their management teams rely on. Its deals range from under $5 million to premier transactions in the $70-100 million range. More information about Pathway Capital is at https://.pathway-capital.com.

About Pathway Capital Corp.

Pathway Capital Corp is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possess a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at https://pathway-capital.com