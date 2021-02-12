Retired Eckerd College Professor David Hastings shares ways to lessen personal contributions to climate change
Retired Eckerd College professor Dr. David Hastings highlights several effective ways to help combat climate change.GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. David Hastings is a former Eckerd College professor and lifelong environmental advocate, currently based in Gainesville, Florida. Passionate about protecting the planet, retired professor Dr. Hastings shines a crucial spotlight on a handful of personal ways to help fight global warming by reducing contributions to the ever-worsening climate crisis.
"The latest statistics surrounding climate change and global warming are startling," says Dr. David Hastings, speaking from his home in the north-central Florida city of Gainesville.
According to NASA, carbon dioxide levels in the air are at their highest in over 800,000 years. With that, nineteen of the warmest years on modern record have occurred in the past twenty years, the agency reports. "As a result of climate change, global average sea levels have also risen by seven inches over the past hundred years, with half of that occurring since 1993" Dr. Hastings states, reflecting on the latest NASA data. “The current rate of sea-level rise is unprecedented over the past several thousand years” adds Dr. Hastings.
Dr. David Hastings believes that solving the climate change crisis now calls for action on a global scale. However, this action, he says, can start in the homes and with the lives of each and every person on the planet. "While high-level policy action at government levels is what's truly needed, there are contributions that each of us can make on a personal level," suggests the retired Eckerd College professor.
“The good news is that we are not alone, and there are so many ways to be part of the solution,” Dr. Hastings says. “There’s not just one solution; there are a wide range of solutions.” He adds: “All sorts of people, diverse communities, large cities, big businesses, schools, and faith groups are taking action.”
“We know that transportation is the number one source of greenhouse gases that are the root of the problem, from burning fossil fuels for our cars, trucks, ships, trains, and planes,” says Dr. Hastings. “Recognizing the root of the problem is burning petroleum products, primarily gasoline and diesel, each of us can drive a more efficient car and, when possible, switch to an electric vehicle.” Fighting global warming is, at its core, Dr. David Hastings points out, about reducing your carbon footprint.
According to Dr. Hastings, an individual's carbon footprint is made up of the combined total amount of greenhouse gases emitted in the production, use, and ultimate disposal of any utilized product, material, or other items.
Next, says Dr. David Hastings, increase efficiency in your home. "Saving energy is a great way to lessen your personal contribution to climate change," he explains. “Do so by insulating the attic, installing weather stripping, as well as installing more energy-efficient A/C units, hot water heaters, and appliances” advises Dr. Hastings.
"Making efforts to maintain moderate temperatures year-round without having to rely on heating and air conditioning 24/7 is a great way to further reduce your carbon footprint," adds the expert.
Finally, Dr. Hastings touches briefly on driving less, always selecting energy-efficient products, and helping to encourage others around you to conserve, reduce, reuse, and recycle in the process.
"From driving less to promoting the importance of consuming less, reusing and recycling to those around us, we can all play a part in helping to remedy the current climate crisis on a personal level," suggests retired Eckerd College professor Dr. David Hastings.
“Ultimately, it is the long-term policy actions that will make the most important impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” says Dr. Hastings, wrapping up. “We all need to urge our government to take bold, ambitious climate action now.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here