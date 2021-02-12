Supreme Court of Missouri releases two new web-based tools for attorneys

11 February 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorneys in Missouri and visiting from other states now can use new web-based portals to request and pay for certain services provided by the Supreme Court of Missouri’s attorney enrollment office.

“The Court is pleased to release these new online portals for attorneys at a time when we all are having to find new ways to conduct normal business activities,” Betsy AuBuchon, clerk of the Supreme Court of Missouri, said. “Given the changes the pandemic has foisted on the legal profession, it was important to make these services available remotely. But long-term, we believe attorneys will continue to benefit from the speed and convenience these web-based portals provide.”

Additional information about the new portals is available on the Court’s attorney membership services page. Attorneys with questions may contact the Court’s attorney enrollment office by e-mailing mae@courts.mo.gov or by calling (573) 751-4144.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

Newsroom - Statewide