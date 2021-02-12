DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Statement on Senate Committee Amendments to SB 1321

Newsroom Posted on Feb 11, 2021 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. issued the following statement following the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs’ amendments to SB 1321.

“We are supportive of the amendments made by the Senate Committee on Hawaiian Affairs to SB 1321 and we welcome the opportunity to be self-sufficient in order to meet the needs of our beneficiaries. If successful, this measure would empower the Hawaiian Homes Commission with the self-determination and authority to determine if gaming is an effective solution to decades of funding shortfalls. The five-year window also allows for further due diligence and beneficiary consultation on this initiative. In the end, this effort is about creating a consistent source of funding in order to develop homestead lots.

For more information on the Department’s legislative initiatives, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.