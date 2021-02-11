Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham to head to D.C. for White House meeting

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will fly Thursday to Washington, D.C., at the invitation of President Joe Biden to take part in a bipartisan meeting of governors and mayors at the White House scheduled for Friday.

The meeting is focused on the president’s COVID-19 relief package, the American Rescue Plan. The governor plans to advocate for the proposed $350 billion in essential state and local aid and for continued increases in vaccine supply to support New Mexico’s leading efforts in efficiently distributing shots.

The governor is scheduled to return to New Mexico late Friday.

This is the governor’s first trip outside of New Mexico since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

