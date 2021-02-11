Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on Senate passage of Senate Bill 10

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday issued the following statement upon the state Senate passage of Senate Bill 10, which will repeal a 1969 state statute criminalizing abortion:

“This is a simple bill. And it is powerful in its simplicity. It affirms a woman’s self-evident autonomy over her own body. And it ensures no health care provider in our state may be criminalized for providing health care. I thank and applaud the women senators who spoke in such personal terms in their supportive testimony today. This was a moment for common-sense leadership and I am grateful to the lawmakers and advocates who have met that moment.”

