MEDIA ADVISORY: Division of Marine Fisheries schedules March 2021 shrimp plan advisory committee workshops

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a series of workshops by web conference over several days in March with the shrimp fishery management plan advisory committee to review draft Amendment 2 to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan.

Workshop dates are as follows:

DATE TIME March 2 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 4 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 9 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 10 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 15 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The public may listen to the workshops by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. WebEx meeting links and phone numbers, as well as meeting materials can be found on the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee Workshops Page.

While the workshops are open to the public, no public comment will be accepted.

The workshops are part of a revised fishery management plan process. The workshops consistsof the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team members working together to discuss issues and refine the draft amendment provided by the division.

The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine management options in draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Shrimp Fishery Management Plan. Workshop-style meetings will allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments, and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.

Based on the outcome of the workshops, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission later in 2021. Additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.

For more information on Draft Amendment 2 to the Shrimp Fishery Management Plan go to the Shrimp FMP Amendment Information Page.