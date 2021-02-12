Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nightly work begins at Honolulu Harbor on Feb. 18, for maintenance dredging

Posted on Feb 11, 2021 in Harbors News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT), Harbors Division notifies the public that the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will begin maintenance dredging throughout Honolulu Harbor on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Work will be scheduled on Monday nights through Sunday mornings, from 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with hours extending to 10:30 a.m. in the month of March.

Dredging is necessary to ensure the continued navigability of the harbor. Crews are expected to begin at the entrance of the channel removing accumulated silt and sediment and rotate to various other areas throughout the project based upon vessel traffic and harbor operations. The dredged material will be disposed of in accordance with EPA regulations.

Work has been scheduled to overnight hours to lessen the impact on cargo ship schedules and the delivery of goods and supplies.

This project is anticipated for completion by November 2021, conditions permitting.

