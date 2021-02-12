Online Microtransaction Market To Grow With Expansion Of Gaming Industry

Online Microtransaction Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The expansion of the gaming industry is to act as a major driver for the development of the online microtransaction market. Online microtransactions use real money to gain access to in-game currency or virtual items, which improve the gaming experience of the player. According to Ernst & Young Global Limited’s report published in 2019, the global games market was valued at $ 139.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $ 196.0 billion by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the period. Moreover, according to ResearchGate’s conference paper published in December 2019 on the analysis of the microtransaction in the game market, the value of the video gaming industry has increased substantially over the last two decades. The video gaming industry generated revenues of $152.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over the coming years. Therefore, this growth of the gaming industry is expected to propel the revenues for online microtransaction market in the near future.

The global online microtransaction market is expected to grow from $33.4 billion in 2020 to $34.59 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.09 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Regions with an online microtransaction market share covered in TBRC’s online microtransaction industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

