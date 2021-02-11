State Historic Preservation Grants Totaling $204,896 Awarded to 13 Projects

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation today announced the recipients of the 2021 State Historic Preservation Grants. The grants, totaling $204,896, were awarded to 13 municipalities and non-profit organizations statewide in eight counties, facilitating the repair and rehabilitation of important historic buildings.

“Investing in the preservation of historic sites strengthens our communities and further enhances the Vermont brand,” said Governor Scott. “These grants help honor our past, create new opportunities for our future, and play an important role revitalizing our downtowns and villages.”

“Preserving historic sites seems more important now than ever before as local landmarks provide Vermonters with a sense of place and pride,” said Laura V. Trieschmann, Vermont’s state historic preservation officer. “These grants enable investment that increases awareness of our heritage, educates the public about historic resources, and bolsters the economic growth of Vermont. These grant recipients deserve recognition for their commitment to our historic places.”

A matching Historic Preservation Grant of $20,000 was awarded to the Town of Randolph to support traditional plaster restoration of the main auditorium at the Chandler Music Hall. This important local entertainment venue was constructed through the philanthropy of Colonel Albert B. Chandler. In 1947, it was deeded to the Town, which considered demolishing the building before a local group spearheaded an ambitious rehabilitation project beginning in 1972. Today the Chandler attracts about 20,000 visitors annually, with musical events, children and youth programming, and art exhibitions.

The Henry Sheldon Museum in Middlebury, the Town of Moretown, and the Enosburg Masons received grants supporting restoration, repair, and weatherization of historic windows – important both for the preservation of these historic features as well as the overall energy efficiency of these public buildings. Grants were also awarded to fund structural repairs at the McIndoes Falls Academy in Barnet, historic restoration of the prominent two-story porch at the East Calais General Store, and steeple repairs at the Granville Town Hall.

For a complete list of the projects awarded visit the Division of Historic Preservation website.

Established in 1986, the State-funded Historic Preservation Grant Program awards matching grants for building improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural heritage. Since its inception, the program has granted over $5 million in support of 550 historic building projects. To qualify, buildings must be listed in, or are eligible for listing in, the National Register of Historic Places and work completed must conform to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. The program is highly competitive. In 2020, the Advisory Council reviewed 37 project applications, requesting over $460,000 in funding.

