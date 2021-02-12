Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the hiring of Murtaza Sutarwalla as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel.

"I am honored that Attorney General Ken Paxton has appointed me to serve the State of Texas,” said Murtaza Sutarwalla. “As the son of immigrants, this is what the American Dream can represent for those that work hard, follow the law and love their land."

“Throughout his career, Murtaza has demonstrated his dedication to hard-working Texans, his desire to protect small businesses and his focus on the continued emergence of Texas as a leader in the U.S. economy,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “I believe his expertise and knowledge will provide an excellent addition to the Office of the Attorney General.”

Sutarwalla comes to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas with more than 14 years of experience in the private sector. He received his law degree from the University of Chicago and graduated with two undergraduate degrees from the University of Texas. Murtaza brings the perspective of a business owner and job creator to the Office of Attorney General. Sutarwalla started his career with Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance, two of the world’s largest law firms and has practiced law in Austin, Houston, Washington D.C. and abroad in the Middle East.