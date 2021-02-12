Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a 14-state coalition in sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to reconsider the rushed decision to revoke the 2019 Presidential Permit for the Keystone XL pipeline. The letter outlines how this move will result in thousands of Americans losing well-paying jobs, will increase reliance on energy produced in Russia and the Middle East, and will cause loss of economic activity and opportunity.

“The Biden Administration has eliminated thousands of Americans' jobs with the stroke of a pen. His decision to unilaterally revoke the Keystone XL pipeline has paved the way for devastating damage to many of our states and local communities,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Although his administration touts the idea that workers can look forward to high-paying green-energy jobs, these imaginary jobs don’t exist. Aspirations do not put food on the table or pay the bills. In fact, it increases the costs of everyday life for all Americans. Biden’s edict is disastrous for this country and will only set back this nation’s progress in gaining true energy independence.”

The letter was led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and joined by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia and Texas. ​

To read the full letter, click here.