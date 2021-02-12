Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced the hiring of Brent Dupre as the Director of Law Enforcement at the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.

“Brent Dupre brings years of seasoned experience to the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. He has dedicated his life to the mission of safeguarding Texans and enforcing the rule of law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His commitment to his community and expertise in multiple areas of law enforcement techniques will serve as great assets to this office and the people of Texas.”

“I am excited to join the Office of the Attorney General as the Director of Law Enforcement,” said Brent Dupre. “The Law Enforcement Division is dedicated to protecting Texans, and it is an honor to serve our great State in this role.”

Before joining the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, Dupre previously served 23 years with the Austin Police Department, where he retired as an Assistant Chief. While at the Austin Police Department, he oversaw the Headquarters Bureau which contained Training and Recruiting, Professional Standards, and Intelligence and Technology.