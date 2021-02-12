To Limit Coronavirus Exposure, Home Kits Are In Increasing Demand In The POC HbA1C Testing Market

Poc Hba1C Testing Market - By Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s POC HbA1C Testing Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Home HbA1C testing kits allow people with diabetes to measure their HbA1c levels at home. These HbA1c tests can be carried out within a relatively short period of time. Most home HbA1c tests require a sample of blood from the finger and then the test result may be given in different ways depending on the kit. Some kits provide a numeric result; others may provide a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ depending on whether the HbA1c value is above or below a certain number. Currently as per POC HbA1C testing market analysis, due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, diabetic patients who seek to keep their distances from hospitals and follow social distancing are increasingly using home kits to identify their risks and seek to maintain and manage their condition at home, whilst limiting their potential exposure to the virus. The global POC HbA1C testing market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% to nearly $658.6 million by 2023.

The POC HbA1C testing market can be segmented by type of product into instruments, consumables, by technology into ion-exchange HPLC, enzymatic assay, affinity binding chromatography, turbidimetric inhibition immunoassay, others, and by end user into hospitals, physician office/outpatient center, home care, and others.

The top opportunities in the POC HbA1C testing market segmented by product type will arise in the consumables segment which will gain $436.75 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the POC HbA1C testing market segmented by technology will arise in the affinity binding chromatography segment which will gain $245.37 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the POC HbA1C testing market segmented by end user will arise in the physician office/outpatient center segment which will gain $374.28 million of global annual sales by 2023.

Market-trend-based strategies for the POC HbA1C testing market include developing and deploying technologies to capture and analyze data from medical devices, M&A growth strategies to expand their customer base and geographic presence, online marketing strategies to expand their customer base and geographic presence. Player-adopted strategies in the POC HbA1C testing industry include expanding the diagnostics product portfolio and increase investments in R&D, expanding its business through collaborations, strengthening of its research and development network capability globally.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharma-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market - By Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers), Type Of Device (Handheld, Fingertip, Others), By Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), By Patient Type (Asthma, COPD, Other General & Surgical Practice, Other Respiratory Diseases), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care), Market Size, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulse-oximeters-and-spirometers-market

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Market - By Product (Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor, Finger Blood Pressure Monitor), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-blood-pressure-monitors-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.