BVM Now Providing Free Custom SEO Consultations to Businesses in Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/advocacy/2018-Small-Business-Profiles-TX.pdf), there are more than 2.7 million small businesses in the state of Texas. That's why representatives with Brazos Valley Marketing (BVM) say they are proud to announce that it is now providing free custom Search Engine Optimization (SEO) consultations to businesses in Texas and elsewhere in the country.

"This is a tremendous benefit to businesses," said Dustin Ogle, founder, and owner of BVM, a company that provides Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services to businesses in 11 cities in Texas (Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Frisco, Houston, Lubbock, Plano, San Antonio, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands).

Ogle explained that SEO is important for small businesses because well-optimized sites receive increased traffic over time, which results in more leads and sales. Without SEO, searchers won't be able to find the small business' website.

According to Ogle, SEO is no longer about manipulating search algorithms for rankings on the first page. Recent data shows that more than ever before, search engines are on the upward trend towards identifying websites that provide a useful, educational, or entertainment experience, basically to where the users of the site and users of Google are satisfied with real content.

"This basically means that the content on a business' website has to be where the users of the site and users of Google are satisfied with real content," Ogle said.

As to why Texas businesses need SEO, Ogle explained that even the sexiest website on the planet wouldn't help a business get more customers.

"To achieve competitive rankings in search engines, you need a plan," Ogle stressed before adding, "Through surveys, client meetings, and direct analysis, BVM identifies top ranking competitors in search engine listings. What this really boils down to us that you could be missing out on hundreds of new customers every month."

