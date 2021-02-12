Bold City Heating & Air Launches Valentine's Day Special - Slashes HVAC Duct Cleaning Services Fee

An industry leader in heating and air is now offering a special deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air today announced the official launch of its Valentine's Day Special, offering $200 off on HVAC duct cleaning services.

"You get $200 off of your duct cleaning and system sanitizing," said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air. "Show your HVAC system some love and take advantage of this special, limited-time offer today."

Pilakovic went on to reiterate that love is in the air, so show your loved ones that you care if your duct system hasn't been cleaned in more than five years.

"The air in your home could be triggering fatigue, sore throat, and flu-like symptoms, which can be very harmful," Pilakovic said before adding, "Diamonds are nice, but nothing says "I love you" like cleaning and sanitizing the air in your home."

Those interested in this Valentine's Day Special can take advantage of it today by calling (904) 379-1648.

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bold City family has been in the HVAC service industry, in Jacksonville, Florida, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide the community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Pilakovic noted that Bold City Heating & Air is also now offering a $95 AC tune-up special, which is valid for one per system. Air conditioner manufacturers recommend maintenance service twice a year to keep the system operating at its peak performance and help prevent future problems.

The AC tune-up special includes:

● Test system operation

● Test refrigerant pressures

● Test components for proper rating

● Test all safety switches

● Test amp draw on units

● Test Delta T (performance)

● Apply sanitizer to the indoor coil

● Clean indoor drain pan

● Clean outdoor coils and unit

● Clean condensate drains

● Change customer provided filter

As to why anyone should take advantage of the tune-up special by Bold City Heating & Air, Pilakovic stressed, "Caring for your AC unit is extremely important. We recognize in this trying economic climate that people may put off a routine AC tune-up due to financial reasons. If homeowners don't properly care for their AC units, it can result in larger, more costly problems in the future. We want to make it as affordable and seamless as possible to keep your AC running smoothly."

In addition, the company is also offering free in-home video inspection of ductwork and indoor AC units.

"Using special technology, we can determine if your A/C system is filling your home with clean, quality air and, if not, we can provide you with a solution to fix the problem," Pilakovic said. "In these times, it's especially important to keep your home, surroundings, and the air you breathe as clean as possible."

As for the free in-home video inspection of ductwork and indoor AC units, the restrictions are:

1. Inspection appointments are Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM, no weekends.

2. Applied to homeowners only, not applicable to apartments or rentals.

3. It cannot be combined with any other offer.

4. Property must be in the Bold City Heating & Air service area, which includes Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Arlington, San Marco, Southside, and Orange Park, FL.

For more information, please visit https://boldcityac.com/about-us/.

About Bold City Heating & Air

