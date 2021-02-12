Decibel Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,062,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Decibel. In addition, Decibel has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,059,300 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Decibel's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, February 12, 2021, under the symbol “DBTX.” The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Decibel, are expected to be approximately $127.1 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about Wednesday, February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, SVB Leerink, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by visiting the SEC’s website or from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831 9146; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808 7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy program, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of a world in which the privileges of hearing and balance are available to all.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms of the offering or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Decibel specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Julie Seidel

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

julie.seidel@sternir.com

212-362-1200