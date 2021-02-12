Tailspring, a New Line of Goat Milk-Based Nutritional Pet Foods, Debuts with a Milk Replacer for Puppies and Kittens

Meyenberg, the country’s leading producer of goat milk products, has turned its expertise to creating nutrient-rich, premium nourishment for pets

/EIN News/ -- TURLOCK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meyenberg, the country’s leading producer of goat milk products for over 85 years, has turned its expertise to creating a pet food line, Tailspring, with a nutrient-rich, goat milk-based milk replacer for puppies and kittens. The milk replacer is the first offering in the new product line inspired by Meyenberg’s experience with breeders, animal rescues, zoos, and customer testimonials. For decades, the company has supplied these animal experts, including the Alturas Wildlife Sanctuary and the Gamboa Sloth Sanctuary and Animal Rescue, with goat milk as a nutrient-dense food for a wide variety of animals. Harnessing the inherent goodness of goat milk for animal development, Tailspring is redefining the milk replacer category by creating the first 100% Human Grade milk replacer and the first pet product line entirely based on goat dairy. Their commitment to premium ingredients and clean nutrition stems from the belief that pets are part of a family and should be fed the same superior foods as any other member.



Created with consultation from an expert neonatal pet nutritionist, the “formula” is ideal for puppies and kittens who are still in the nursing phase yet have been separated from their mothers, are unable to nurse, or are part of an unusually large litter where the mother’s milk is in short supply. Sometimes referred to as “the universal mother’s milk,” the nutritional makeup and digestibility of goat milk is well suited for most domesticated animals. Compared to cow milk, goat milk is easier to digest across many species due to its fat structure. The smaller fat particles in goat milk produce a smaller and softer curd in the stomach, which is easily broken down by stomach enzymes and provides rapid energy absorption. Goat milk is also low in A1 casein, a protein that is hard to break down for many mammals and can lead to loose stools and other gastrointestinal discomfort. Tailspring further bolsters goat milk’s inherently healthful composition by adding other essential nutrients needed during an animal’s early stage of life, including, essential amino acids, fats, carbohydrates, and vitamins.

In contrast to other commercial brands on the market, which use soy or vegetable oils as the base and have upwards of 30 ingredients in their products, Tailspring’s milk replacer has just 17 100% Human Grade ingredients with Grade A whole goat milk as its base. Moreover, it is currently the only pet nutrition brand that formulates exclusively with goat milk. As an AAFO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) Human Grade approved product, Tailspring is manufactured, packed, and stored in accordance with human food regulations while every component comes from the highest quality sources without any preservatives. This level of traceable and quality is an innovation in the milk replacer space.

“We are excited to launch a goat milk product made for pets, especially for our most vulnerable furry friends. At Meyenberg, we’ve been hearing from customers for decades how goat milk helped their animals to thrive—sometimes even saving lives—and we really wanted to serve the community of pets and their owners as well. Now we have a product that has all the benefits of our nutrient-packed goat milk plus all the other essential nutrients a pet needs to thrive,” said Tailspring Brand Manager, Kate Slaney.

Tailspring comes in two formats for both puppies and kittens: 16oz puppy pouch of powdered milk ($29.99), 12oz kitten pouch with 336 teaspoons of liquid product using the dilutions suggested on the package, and 12 fl oz cans of ready-to-feed fluid milk ($8.99 for puppies; $9.99 for kittens). Initially, Tailspring is available for purchase on their website (www.tailspring.com) and Amazon, and will be coming soon to Jeffers Pet.

