RIAA Gold Award Music Producer Markpain Distributes Streaming Instrumental Album Instruments Of Pain On United Masters
Markpain Wilson makes his return on United Masters Distribution showing the world what true music production and talent is through instrumental diversity.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Markpain Wilson a RIAA gold award music producer is making his astonishing music return by delivering a mind blowing instrumental album on United Masters Distribution. Mark has been teasing his audience on his social media channels by posting snippets of his recent instrumentals that has been long awaited throughout his independent music career. Delivering mind blowing authentic sounds and production Mark has vowed to show his audience his music style and diversity that seems to be attracting more listeners everyday. As a pioneer of music Mark captures the true essence of what a true hip hop producer should sound like in the music arena. Being non exclusive on many distribution platforms Mark has chosen United Masters to deliver his instrumental album as they have been working closely with music licensing with the NBA, ESPN, and other music license platforms. This has been a life long dream and goal for Mark as he creates his sound to fit pro athletes who enjoy listening to music while they play and even at home when they are listening to there own personal playlist. What makes a great producer ? What makes a person so interested in what Mark is doing ? Mark has been a moving and driving force independently for 2 decades and has been delivering music that makes his audience anticipate more each time they hear his music. Mark's sound is unique with a sound like no other as he has been groomed by some of the music industries best in the world. Remembering his teaching and executing what he has been taught to do, Mark gives the world a way to remember him by creating an everlasting sound that makes them want more. Finding a platform for this project was not easy as he believes that every distributor has its own way of releasing and attracting a certain audience that caters to his sound and style of music. When asked " What makes a great producer "? Mark simply replied by saying " A great producer is a great listener.. a person that can decipher what a good sound is and combine other instruments to paint the complete picture " Mark got his start in the music business working with music mogul Michael Bivins of the group New Edition a legendary boy band known by every legendary music producer and artist. Being a student of the game Mark watched and articulated his sound to match everything he saw around him that he believed would fit the Motown sound that was embracing his music mentor at the time. After being signed for a 5 year exclusive music production deal Mark decided to stay independent after his contract was over with Motown/Biv-10 Records. Still working closely with some of the members of New Edition Mark was able to keep his ears to what was hot and what was needed to keep his audience paying attention to what he was doing. Being signed to United Masters distribution gave him a way to promote his work independently while having complete ownership of his sound and music. Preparing for his new EP wasn't easy but it gave him lead way to do things his way and not be directed by anyone else. Success comes from making choices and making mistakes in order to make yourself better. Preparing for his new release gives Mark the perfect opportunity to speak to his fans and listeners and let them know that his work will live on forever.
