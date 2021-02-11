Dr Alice Evans: Feminist Activism to Close the Gender Gap

Feminist activism helps women overcome barriers to greater economic autonomy. (Shuttertock/Jacob Lund)

Global disparities between women and men have narrowed over the twentieth century but despite the strong evidence of the benefits of closing the gender gap, progress has been slow in many parts of the world. Dr Alice Evans has studied women movements across the globe and written extensively on the topic. She was invited by the IMF Africa Department to talk about how feminist activism helps women overcome barriers and is key to achieving gender equality. In this podcast, Evans says feminist activism thrives in societies with female mobility, economic development, and labor-intensive growth. Transcript

Dr Alice Evans is a Lecturer at King's College London, and a Faculty Associate at the Center for International Development in Harvard’s Kennedy School. Find her articles and podcast at DrAliceEvans.com.