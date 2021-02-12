WVDOH a flurry of activity in preparation for another round of snow

Page Content

With three to six inches of snow and ice predicted from Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Feb. 12, officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways want to assure drivers that they are ready and more than able to keep the state's roadways safe.

“Currently we are pre-treating with brine on our interstates to try to keep the ice from bonding on the pavement,” WVDOH District One Engineer Travis Knighton said Wednesday afternoon. “We will continue to work from our interstates out to our main routes and down to our secondary and tertiary routes to get those roads open as soon as possible.”

WVDOH recently bought 185 brand new snowplows for the fight against ice and snow.

“We just want to assure everybody out there that our salt sheds are full, our equipment has been prepped and is ready, and we are on two 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, until this storm is over,” Knighton said. “We’re going to be out there before the storm hits, while the storm is going on, and afterward until all the roads are safe.”

Knighton said road crews are used to dealing with heavy snowfall.

“The quarter-inch of ice that might be coming with this storm is what we’re concerned about,” he said. “We’re going to keep watching the forecast to be ready for whatever comes.”

Drivers should stay off the roads if they don’t have to travel and give themselves extra time if they do. Please give the WVDOH snowplows plenty of room if you encounter them on the highway.

“It’s just as treacherous for them to be out there the first time as it is for you,” Knighton said.​