State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-2

For immediate release: February 11, 2021 (21-034)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Franklin County

In December 2020 the Physical Therapy Board indefinitely suspended the physical therapist credential of Jesse F. Lopez (PT00007628). Lopez didn’t provide documentation of required continuing education.

Grays Harbor County

In January 2021 the Medical Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the medical assistant certification of Lindsey Elizabeth Morgan (CM60497264). Morgan was convicted in December 2019 of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin, and third-degree assault.

King County

In January 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least two years the certified nursing assistant credential of Radu Brujban (NC10036090). Brujban neglected a resident of an adult family home. Brujban has also been placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

Kitsap County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Brandyn Marie Fisher (RN60207775), who didn’t complete the required intake process for a substance abuse monitoring program.

Mason County

In December 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Adrian Alexis Eichhorn (NA60794804) for failure to comply with participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.

Pierce County

In December 2020 the secretary of health suspended for at least five years the certified medical assistant credential of Nickolas Lamont Corey (CM60810933). In 2019 Corey assaulted another person in a restaurant.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the licensed practical nurse credential of Patricia Anne McLean (LP00032865). McLean withdrew from a required substance abuse monitoring program.

In January 2021 the Pharmacy Commission suspended for at least two years the certified nursing assistant credential of Semira Ahmed Hussien (NC10029618). Hussien neglected six vulnerable adults and was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry.

Spokane County

In January 2021 the secretary of health suspended for at least two years the certified nursing assistant credential of Jennifer Denise Emmett (NC60218799). Emmett borrowed money from a client while employed at an in-home service company.

Out of State

Minnesota: In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Amy Catherine-Orr Slepica (RN60828986). In December of 2018 the Minnesota Board of Nursing suspended her license. In June 2020 the Connecticut Board of Examiners for Nursing revoked her credential for failure to disclose her discipline in another state.