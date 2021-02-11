100,000+ Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 106,017 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in New York in 24 hours. As of 11AM today, New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,002,055 first doses and already administered 89 percent or 1,787,189 first dose vaccinations and 81 percent of first and second doses. The week 9 allocation from the federal government continues being delivered to providers for administration.

"We've hit a significant milestone in the COVID war. Our infection rate continues to come down and more than 10 percent of New Yorkers have now received the first dose of the vaccine." Governor Cuomo said. "That's due in large part to our expansive vaccination network of providers, pop up and mass vaccination sites that improve access and equity in the vaccine distribution process. With a trusted partner in the White House working to increase both production and supply of the vaccine, we can and have remained laser-focused on getting each week's supply into as many arms as quickly and fairly as possible while continuing to bolster public trust in the vaccine. We still have a long way to go but we're headed in the right direction and I'm confident New York will be the first COVID-free state."

Approximately 7 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. The federal government has increased the weekly supply by more than 20 percent over the next three weeks, but New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. The allocation totals below include 40 percent of the week 9 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites on Sunday. The total week 9 allocation is also inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received - 2,002,055

First Doses Administered - 1,787,189; 89%

Second Doses Received - 1,031,650

Second Doses Administered - 660,083