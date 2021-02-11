2021-02-11 13:27:57.473 Linn Resident Uncovers $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Raymond Overkamp of Linn recently claimed a $50,000 top prize on a “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket he purchased from Schulte’s Fresh Foods, 1904 Southwest Blvd., in Jefferson City.

After scratching the ticket in the store’s parking lot and seeing the prize amount, he began to doubt what he was seeing.

“I didn’t believe it,” he recalled.

Overkamp took the ticket home to his wife, who confirmed what he suspected he was seeing: his ticket was a $50,000 winner.

Gold Mine” is a $3 Scratchers ticket with more than $9.5 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more $50,000 top prizes.

Missouri Lottery players in Cole County, where Overkamp purchased his winning ticket, won more than $14.4 million in prizes in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.7 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.

