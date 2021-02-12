Richard Mirsky Comes Out With New Album, ‘Run Away’
Listen to Richard Mirsky’s Rocking Melodies in His Latest ReleaseWATERTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Mirsky is a singer-songwriter who has witnessed the evolution of the 80s and 90s rock music and evolved with it. He started his journey of playing music as a member of bands like Love Handle, The Crosbees, Stivics, and many more. Today, the artist is pursuing his solo musical journey, writing music that rock lovers will find electric and unconventional.
‘Run Away’ is Richard Mirsky’s newest album and third solo release. It contains 13 tracks, each exciting listeners with its absurdity and amusing lyrics and melodies. Richard shows off his musical talent by handling the entire production process of the album except for drums and percussion. The final album was mixed and mastered at Bananatown Sound in Newton Massachusetts by Adam Bartow. Other album releases include, ‘Mommy, What’s a Mirsky’ and ‘Creepy Older Guy’. The common theme among all his albums is authenticity. The artist does not shy away during the songwriting and writes about his stories with full disclosure. Richard’s ethos of compassion and love comes through in many of his songs.
‘Run Away’ is an album inspired by classic rock music with meaningful lyrics that will resonate with a diverse range of listeners. The artist hopes to give a taste of his new music to club-goers who enjoying jamming to rock music.
Check out Richard Mirsky by visiting his website and listening to his music, available for purchase and streaming. Listeners can also follow the artist on social media for all the latest updates. To contact him for interviews, reviews and collaborations, use the information given below.
Richard Mirsky is a singer-songwriter, sideman, collaborator, and frontman for close to 40 years on the New England music scene. The artist has played rock, country, and experimental music with acts like The Psychopaths (David Arvedon), The Quavers, The Wayoutz, Sam Lapides, Devotions, and HIXX. Richard is now carving his own path by pursuing his solo music in the alternative and rock genre. Apart from music, he is also busy getting his certification as a Reiki master.
