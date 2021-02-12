CEOCFO Magazine covers HST Pathways, Ergosuture, Kapalya, VentureMed Group, Inc., Totally Hempful

CEOCFO interviews CEOs from K Street Group, Payference, Corent Technology, Savings Bank of Walpole

Ergosuture is a medical device company with an innovative suturing system for closing various patient tissue layers.” — Claude Nogard

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with HST Pathways on bringing Electronic Health Records to Ambulatory Surgical Centers with software that maximizes clinical documentation and revenue cycles. President and CEO, Tom Hui told CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, “We wanted our electronic health records to improve patient care and patient safety and we have done that. Our intuitive design emphasized navigation so users can find what they want with minimal training. We minimize information overload to physicians.”

When asked how business is today, Mr. Hui told Lynn, “Interestingly, HST had a very good year. We still managed, despite or in spite of COVID, double digit growth in 2020. We in fact have a healthy backlog and pipeline of implementations going deep into the first quarter of next year. I would like to answer your question differently. It is not just about how COVID affected our sales. I think that COVID has affected our company in ways that we did not anticipate. For example, we have learned how to work remotely. HST used to have a model where we sent trainers on site. That is something that we had to pull back on. In fact, we have learned how to help our customers go live without actually having any trainers on site. To do successful implementations without being on site is quite an achievement. Our customers really have to trust us to do that.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/hstpathways21.html)

K Street Group, COO Robert Aromando discusses using the latest in advanced technology, skilled and well-trained man and canine teams to provide security and investigation services to facilities worldwide. Mr. Aromando, told Lynn, “We’re getting ready to open a brand-new facility in June of 2021 which is going to be the K Street Group Canine and Tactical Training Academy. This academy is going to be open to law enforcement, First Responders, and public safety as well as corporate global security groups, and pet owners. It is going to have a very broad portfolio of courses for all stakeholders”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/kstreetgroup21.html)

Ergosuture, Co-Founder and CEO, Claude Nogard explained to CEOCFO Magazine’s Lynn Fosse how the Drive’N Roll provides users advanced suturing capabilities with the simplicity of a regular needle driver across all surgical platforms. Mr. Nogard said, “Ergosuture is a medical device company with an innovative suturing system for closing various patient tissue layers. Our product line will empower surgeons and other trained caregivers to close up patient’s deep-tissue incisions and wounds better, faster, and cheaper. Its technology is the brainchild of Dr. Luis Almodover, neurosurgeon, who I had met a few years earlier during a mission to Puerto Rico. Like many others since, I was seduced with this suturing platform’s simplicity and elegance, and I decided to join forces with Dr. Almodovar to bring this innovative solution to surgeons around the word.”

Telling how their product makes the difference, Mr. Nogard said, “ErgoSuture’s first product is the Drive’N Roll, an advanced suturing system. The Drive’N Roll was designed by a surgeon for surgeons. Contrary to commercially available needle drivers, including the Endo-Wrist of the Da Vinci surgical robots, which have flat tips creating a static relationship between the needle and the needle driver, the Drive’N Roll changes the relationship between the needle and the needle driver.”

He continues, “Our innovation was to replace these flat tips with rollers. That creates, for the first time, a dynamic relationship between the needle and the needle driver. This allows surgeons to drive the needle in very hard to reach locations, without having to twerk the wrist to drive it through tissues.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/ergosuture21.html)

CEOCFO spoke with Kapalya Founder and CEO, Sudesh Kumar about protecting your data, wherever it resides. Mr. Ismail, told Lynn, “While having cyber insurance you will be covered for the cost of recovery after a breach, but what about the intangible damage that was done to your company, to your brand name, and to your reputation, and how your customers will perceive you? It will be very difficult to gain their customer’s trust and business. Using our solution, ensures that your data is protected and unreadable if copied by any cybercriminal.”

As to the vision at Kapalya today, Mr. Kumar said, “When I started the company, I was a cyber security consultant working with the State of Hawaii’s CIO and was assigned the responsibility of protecting the 2016 presidential elections data from getting breached. I recognized that there were many foreign government sponsored cyber criminals that were trying to infiltrate the election systems to steal voter registration data, which contains social security numbers, home addresses, phone numbers; basically, personal identifiable information. These data are people’s livelihoods and their identity to society. Therefore, my mandate was to protect this data and that is where the idea for Kapalya was born. Kapalya’s mission, our mission, is to make it as difficult as possible for cybercriminals to infiltrate, breach, and extract data regardless of where the data resides.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/kapalya20.html)

VentureMed Group, Inc. President and CEO, J. Robert Paulson, Jr. told Lynn how VentureMed’s FLEX Vessel Prep™ System safely and effectively modifies obstructive plaque and stenoses to facilitate delivery of drug therapies to treat peripheral arterial disease, “An elegantly simple, safe, and effective device with the potential to fundamentally change the way peripheral arterial revascularization and arteriovenous access procedures are performed.”

Asked where they are in development and commercialization today, Mr. Paulson said, “The FLEX Vessel Prep System is FDA-cleared and CE Marked to treat peripheral arterial disease and stenoses of arteriovenous fistulas and grafts, and recently received an expanded indication for the treatment of in-stent restenosis. In October, we added an experienced team of medical device sales professionals to launch our second-generation FLEX System in the U.S. and plan to begin a limited commercialization in Germany in early 2021.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/venturemedgroup20.html)

Payference tells CEOCFO readers how AI-driven cash forecasting and management from Payference provides actionable business insights. Founder and CEO Prashant Kumar told Lynn, “CFOs and business owners want a product such as Payference that can automate manual tasks and help provide accurate, real-time and better insights instantaneously.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/payference20.html)

Interviewing Corent Technology CEO and Chairman, Feyzi Fatehi, CEOCFO discussed how Corent’s SurPaaS® is disrupting the software industry by democratizing software as a service. Mr. Fatehi tells Lynn, “The same way that Netflix became the “as a service” arm for the movie industry, Corent could be regarded as the “as a service” arm for the software industry.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/corenttechnology20.html)

Savings Bank of Walpole President, Mark Bodin, shared with CEOCFO how they are a Local Bank that Connects with its Staff and Community. “We are here for our community, because of our community, and we are here to serve our community,” said Mr. Bodin

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/savingsbankofwalpole20.html)

Founder Stewart Sullivan, CEO Ben Johnson and Chief Scientist Jon Hailey, discussed with CEOCFO how Totally Hempful started up to help people. Mr. Johnson points out, “CBD is a new product for most consumers and so we stressed the importance of creating a website that consumers could go to and utilize as a tool to understand the varying effects of the cannabinoids and how the different products that we have can help them.”

As to the concept behind Totally Hempful, Mr. Sullivan responded, “The concept of Totally Hempful was made up of several different things. One was to make products that really work and help people. It is important for people to make sure they are getting the benefits of our products and knowing the differences between the products. CBD is not one size fits all. That is a big misconception about CBD, when people try it once and it does not work for them it is often because it isn’t the right product, dose or type.”

(https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/totallyhempful20.html)

