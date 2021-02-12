Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,969 in the last 365 days.

Woman arrested for fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and use of personal identification information

For Immediate Release February 10, 2021   PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Panama City Beach Police Department today arrested Kimberly Ward, 33, of Panama City Beach, on four counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation and four counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.   The investigation, which began January 11, found that Ward, a former X-ray technician, has been fraudulently calling in prescriptions for money overthe past several months, using information from her previous employers’ medical offices to obtain controlled substance prescriptions. The fraudulent prescriptions were being filled at pharmacies in Bay County and Santa Rosa County. During the execution ofa search warrant at her residence, documents, copies of prescriptions and other evidence were found.    Ward was booked into the Bay County Jail.  ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001    

You just read:

Woman arrested for fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and use of personal identification information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.