Woman arrested for fraudulently obtaining controlled substances and use of personal identification information

For Immediate Release February 10, 2021 PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Panama City Beach Police Department today arrested Kimberly Ward, 33, of Panama City Beach, on four counts of fraudulently obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation and four counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information. The investigation, which began January 11, found that Ward, a former X-ray technician, has been fraudulently calling in prescriptions for money overthe past several months, using information from her previous employers’ medical offices to obtain controlled substance prescriptions. The fraudulent prescriptions were being filled at pharmacies in Bay County and Santa Rosa County. During the execution ofa search warrant at her residence, documents, copies of prescriptions and other evidence were found. Ward was booked into the Bay County Jail. ​This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001