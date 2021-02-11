Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (10 February 2021)

New cases: 328 Total active cases: 14,357 Total currently admitted: 214 (31 new) Total number of tests conducted: 165,033 (2,365 new) Total confirmed cases: 28,050* Total recovered: 12,583 (518 new) New discharges from treatment units: 24 Total deaths: 900 (17 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up and 76 outcome under investigation.