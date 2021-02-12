Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Valentine’s Week: Autobahn Jacksonville Proves That Axes (And Races) Make The Heart Grow Stronger

A couple enjoys a Valentine's Day Week date at Autobahn Speedway that brings new meaning to speed dating.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events and Autobahn Axe celebrate Valentine's Week and bring new meaning to "speed dating."

“It has all the elements of a great date.” ”
— David Larson, Managing Partner
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those couples who believe the year’s most romantic holiday is way too important for just one day, Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events and Autobahn Axe Jacksonville at 6601 Executive Park Ct. N are offering a full week of specials guaranteed to make your and your special someone’s heart beat a little faster.

From Monday, February 8 through Sunday, February 14, competitive couples can get two free races with the purchase of two races. During that same time, “Straight to the Heart” gives local lovebirds the chance to enjoy an one-and-one half hour session of friendly axe throwing competition, including instruction from an expert coach, and one race each for just $49.95. Throughout the 80,000 square foot facility, which is the size of two football fields, social distancing, mask wearing, and other CDC and public health guidelines are strictly adhered to and enforced. Learn more about the organization’s intensive cleaning and disinfecting process here.

Finally, for those whose relationships are built to go the distance, the “Dinner and a Throw” for $99.95 per couple and offered Saturday, February 13 and Sunday February 14, offers 2.5 hours of axe throwing, racing, arcade games, barbeque, wine, heart-shaped cheesecake and more.

“It has all the elements of a great date,” says David Larson, managing partner. “There’s time to talk together, then compete together. If you’ve been together a long time, nothing rekindles that spark like a little friendly competition. Throw in a bunch of Instagrammable moments, and it’s a date you will never forget.”

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events and Autobahn Axe Throwing are part of Autobahn Indoor Speedway, an indoor entertainment center that offers indoor racing in Italian-made, Formula 1-inspired electric pro-karts that can reach speeds up to 50 miles per hour, axe throwing, and arcade games.

Whether it’s racing, or, especially axe throwing, says Larson, “It will be an unforgettable Valentine’s Day. And no matter whether you win or lose, you just can’t miss.”

For more information visit https://autobahnspeed.com/valentines-day/.

About Autobahn Indoor Speedway:
Autobahn Indoor Speedway is a premier indoor karting center. The European style go-karting takes place in an 80,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida. The Grand Prix style tracks provide a real racing experience. Racers take to the tracks in unique, high-speed electric Italian pro-karts. These F1-inspired karts reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The attractive, upscale facility has the latest technology and is ideal for corporate events, team building, fundraisers and competition racing events.

eric hartsock
Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events
+1 443-858-4437
