CloutHub CEO: Amazon Web Services Looks to Long-Term Relationship with Platform for Civic, Social & Political Engagement

AWS greenlights CloutHub moderation policies and implementation model

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jeff Brain, the founder of a new social media platform, CloutHub, announced that his company has solidified its ongoing relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which hosts a portion of the fast-growing platform. CloutHub was formally launched in November 2020 and was recently the 3rd most downloaded social media app in the app store, growing by more than 2 million users over a two-week period.

Mr. Brain pro-actively reached out to AWS to share his platform’s vision months prior to Parler’s removal by their service providers. In recent meetings, AWS confirmed that they are satisfied with CloutHub’s moderation policy and efforts which prohibits the incitement of violence, hate and pornography while welcoming its members to freely discuss and engage on todays’ important civic and political issues. AWS indicated that it is looking forward to a productive, long-term relationship with CloutHub, recognizing that political discourse belongs on the social media platform.

“There are many challenges facing our society and country,” CloutHub founder Jeff Brain said. “CloutHub is using the power of social media to bring people back together and provide a space where the issues affecting our lives, communities and society are addressed in a civil manner. Most people want to be free to speak their minds, but reject violence or hate. Everyone is welcome on our platform – and I am delighted that Amazon recognizes the importance of our mission.”

CloutHub uses advanced artificial intelligence to identify when users include threats of violence, derogatory racial slurs and graphic sexual content in their posts, preventing restricted content from ever landing on the platform. When a post violates CloutHub’s transparent terms of service, the member is given the opportunity to modify it.  

Crucially, CloutHub will continue to build up independent web, streaming, and digital media capabilities to ensure the platform is capable of functioning for its fast-growing membership.

For more information, go to www.clouthub.com/about. 
Download the CloutHub app on iOS or Download the CloutHub app on Google Play Store. 

Nikita Chirkov
ProActive
+1 713-702-3485
media@proactivecommunications.com

