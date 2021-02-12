VOUTIA DEVICE PROVIDES A NEW ANSWER FOR CHRONIC DRY MOUTH SUFFERERS
Virginia Head and Neck Therapeutics, Inc., is excited to announce the launch of Voutia™, which provides continuous relief from xerostomia (commonly known as chronic dry mouth). The patented, FDA cleared device offers an entirely new approach for millions of people suffering from this uncomfortable and often debilitating condition.
According to the American Dental Association, one out of every 70 people suffers from xerostomia, with women being affected nine times more often than men. “I first witnessed the very real suffering associated with xerostomia while treating head-and-neck cancer patients during my dental residency,” said Jeffrey Cash DDS, company founder, and Chief Science Officer. “I saw patients experience severe symptoms like difficulty swallowing, sleeping, and even talking which profoundly impacted their daily lives.”
Traditional treatments for xerostomia include mouthwashes, lozenges, diet, and prescription medication. While these treatments sometimes provide short term symptom relief, they fail to replace what is missing: – moisture. In contrast, Voutia closely mimics natural saliva flow. The portable unit incorporates a quiet lightweight micro-pump, a water bottle, and ultra-fine tubing to deliver a continuous moisture stream directly to the user’s mouth. The device is fully portable and can be used twenty-four hours seven days per week, even during sleep. The small earpiece and micro tube make Voutia nearly imperceptible in normal social interaction.
Chronic dry mouth can have a wide range of causes. These include the aging process, illnesses such as Sjögren’s disease, and prescription medications such as antidepressants. Dr. Cash’s personal mission to find a practical solution for xerostomia was intensified by his firsthand experience with dry mouth while undergoing cancer treatment in 2000. Chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery can affect normal salivary gland function making the condition a common problem for cancer patients and survivors.
Healthcare professionals from medical, dental, and home healthcare settings are all invited to learn about Voutia. “In dentistry we see many downstream complications of xerostomia in terms of oral ulcerations, rampant caries (severe tooth decay), and periodontal (gum) disease, which contribute to severe discomfort and accelerated tooth loss,” said Thomas Eschenroeder, company co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. Beyond the dental profession, primary care physicians, registered nurses, rheumatologists, oncologists, radiation oncology specialists, and immunologists all see patients struggling with this condition. “As a company, we are committed to multi-disciplinary outreach and education,” said Eschenroeder.
For over four years, the Voutia system has been successfully beta tested by volunteers with severe dry mouth symptoms. Most had tried traditional treatments and realized limited relief or benefit. Feedback from these users has been overwhelmingly positive. “Voutia helps me to be a part of the world I live in and interact with others” says Dr. Jane Middleton, retired educator, and researcher, who has been among the initial beta testers. “I never want to be without it.”
The Voutia device is immediately available for purchase. Interested patients and healthcare providers are invited to visit voutia.com for more information, email us directly at support@voutia.com, or call at (804) 803-1840.
About Virginia Head and Neck Therapeutics, Inc.
Virginia Head and Neck Therapeutics’ mission is to provide a simple, practical, and reliable solution to acute and chronic dry mouth (xerostomia) allowing users to achieve relief and comfort. The company was founded in 2016 by Dr. Jeffery Cash, a general dentist from the Richmond Virginia area, who now serves as Company Chief Science Officer. Dr. Cash is the principal inventor of Voutia™, the new oral hydration system that delivers continuous, on-demand, non-pharmaceutical relief to those suffering from chronic dry mouth.
