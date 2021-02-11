RTBShopper Reveals The Benefits of Buying Laptops With Rent-to-Own Programs

/EIN News/ -- Winter Garden, FL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost everything has gone online now because of the global pandemic. More and more people are working from their homes, never knowing before that they could. Work always demands quality and when everyone is already a tad bit lazy at home, the last they want is a slow computer diminishing their capacity. But not everyone has the money and resources to invest in a good laptop. Hence why RTBShopper has come up with a leasing system in which someone can rent a laptop on payment plans.

Here are the benefits of buying laptops with rent-to-own programs

Having the right products for a short-term

If and when the world reopens and work starts being in-office again, one might worry that the laptop they invested on will be a waste. But, in a rent-to-own program, a good laptop can be rented at a reasonable price, very different from paying for it wholly. You can use it similar to a subscription service to pay monthly payments for what you need today. A brilliant way to get only what is necessary, than to buy the whole produce and watch it get rotten.

Rent it with no obligation

No troublesome formalities are necessary to lease a new laptop or computer product, however expensive it may be. At most there’s a down payment of $50 in advance as an administrative fee, and you’ll carry on with whatever product and whichever plan they choose after filling the no obligation lease application.

Buy regardless of your credit score

Rent-to-own programs do not require one to prove that they have a secure credit history, in fact quite the opposite. All RTBShopper needs to know is your name and some personal identifying information to verify who you are and that you have an income. Many people with credit card defaults, repossessions, and other negative remarks on their credit may still qualify for a lease.

Huge Inventory

Regardless of a lease system, RTBShopper has a huge stock of trending technology products. There is no one product on the list that is not rentable. One can browse the inventory of products, add them to the shopping cart and checkout. RTB will then direct the user to a lease application where they can apply for a payment plan.

Apply Instantly with minimal formalities

All one needs to lease good technology instantly is: a valid social security number or ITIN, a valid credit or debit card, any government-issued ID like driver's license, state ID, or passport and one needs to be over the age of 18 to apply and pay.

Get the products delivered on the same day

Most of the products on the list have a same-day-delivery policy given that the buyer has a Best Buy near them. All one needs to do when approved, is pay the $50 Administrative Fee on the same day. RTBShopper will reach out to confirm the Best Buy store that has the ordered product(s) or to have it shipped to the buyer. Everything is email coordinated and the buyers are updated immediately of all actions.

This is a decent way to procure optimum technology with minimal investment. To more about the rent-to-own program and to browse the inventory, visit the website: https://www.rtbshopper.com/



