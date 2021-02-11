Perma-Fix to Participate in the Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas from the Buy-Side

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced that it will be presenting at the Winter Wonderland Conference, hosted by The MicroCap Rodeo, being held virtually on February 16th - February 19th, 2021.



Mark J. Duff, President and Chief Executive Officer and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 at 11:30 AM, Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About the Winter Wonderland Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is hosting its “Winter Wonderland Conference- Best Ideas Bowl,” with 25-minute virtual presentations from the 16th to 17th, and one-on-ones for qualified institutional investors on the 18th and 19th. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information, please visit the event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear and waste management services company, and a leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (“DOE”), the U.S Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

