PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA Now Available on Amazon

European GT3 & Formula Race Driver David Schiwietz, the Heart and Soul Behind PURE International Corporation

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon now carries two new, innovative energy and sports nutrition beverages.

European GT3 & Formula race driver David Schiwietz, the founder of PURE International Corporation, is the heart and soul behind PURE Energy and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA.

“We are excited that Amazon will soon carry our PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA,” Schiwietz said. “We are looking to introduce our functional beverages to American consumers this year, and Amazon is a great beginning.”

As a professional race car driver, Schiwietz knows that precision is important in success.

“When I approached labs to develop PURE Energy, I was exacting,” Schiwietz said. “I wanted the purest drink on the market. It had to be healthier than classics. And it needed to have a refreshing taste that people would love.”

Schiwietz got what he demanded.

“I believe PURE Energy Drink will pass the test of time. It has a refreshing taste that will have consumers wanting more,” he said.

PURE Energy Drink, which is vegan-friendly, contains almost 90 percent mineral water, B vitamins, and only 10 grams of beet sugar.

Schiwietz didn’t coast to the finishing line once he had PURE Energy Drink. Instead, he created another beverage that athletes would want, which led to the development of PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA.

“We created a sports product with no carbs, no sugar, 4,000mg of BCAA, 500mg L-Carnitine, and 80mg of caffeine,” Schiwietz said, adding that his drink contains more than two times the amount of amino acids than other brands on the market.

Schiwietz said amino acids help support you when you are training and it also supports you to recover, hold, and gain your muscles.

“All athletes take this important supplement daily,” he added. “You can drink our BCAA beverage before, during, and after working out to help you train harder and recover after a workout.”

Schiwietz said he is looking forward to consumers trying PURE Energy or PURE Sports Nutrition.

“As we like to say, “Stay cool. Taste PURE,” Schiwietz said.

Visit Amazon to purchase PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA.

For more information, visit WWW.PURE-DRINK.US.

Attachments

Robert Grant Pure Drink 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com