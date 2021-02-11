Younan Properties introduces YPI Royalty Program, the first program providing national tenants with premium benefits.

A market-disruptive, and unprecedented offer, providing access to a global portfolio, including luxury hotels, restaurants, golf courses, French wines, and more, only reserved to the Younan Properties national tenants. At the same time, the launch of the YP Royalty Program provides Brokers and Ambassadors with a powerful tool to offer competitive and appealing tenant programs.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Younan Properties is proud to announce the launch of the first of its kind YPI Royalty Program. As a tested leader in the Commercial Real Estate industry, Younan Properties has long been at the forefront of introducing innovative and competitive solutions that benefit its national tenants.

According to Zaya S. Younan, Chairman and CEO of Younan Properties, “We are thrilled to introduce the Younan Properties Royalty Program. The YPI Royalty Program will unequivocally elevate the experience of tenants at Younan Properties by extending exclusive access to the Younan Collection.”

The Younan Collection is a luxury global portfolio. It was established in France in 2016, and includes six former French castles, which have been painstakingly converted into luxury chateau-hotels. The Younan Collection also includes a luxury hotel in Portugal, two Bordeaux Grand Cru vineyards, four golf courses, and a variety of luxury products and services, like ultra-premium Cigars.

The launch of the Younan Royalty Program marks the first time that a commercial real estate firm has offered this type of private program to tenants. By guaranteeing access to an entire portfolio of luxury products and services, Younan Properties is leading the industry in tenant benefits.

“It is an honor to be the first commercial real estate firm to introduce this market-disruptive, and unprecedented offer. We expect this to redefine the commercial real estate industry by expanding benefits that go far beyond standard market rules,” Younan said.

Continuing he said, “The current business climate is perfect for innovation, and redesigning how companies operate. It has provided a prime occasion to identify opportunities for elevating service to our clients. The YPI Royalty Program is a result of this desire to provide a premium experience for tenants. At the same time, the launch of the YP Royalty Program provides Brokers and Ambassadors with a powerful tool to offer competitive and appealing tenant programs.”



ABOUT ZAYA S. YOUNAN Zaya S. Younan is the Chairman and CEO of Younan Properties and Younan Collection, both subsidiaries of the Younan Company. With more than 35 years of success in the global real estate and luxury services market, Younan received the French Government’s Gold Medal for Tourism in 2019, signifying his dedication to preserving the character and identity of each French chateau, while making the luxury lifestyle attainable for the public.

ABOUT YOUNAN PROPERTIES Younan Properties, is a subsidiary of Younan Company, a global private equity firm with assets and operations in North America and Europe, www.younancompany.com. Younan Company also owns Younan Collection, a Luxury Hospitality Collection based in Europe, www.younancollection.com.

Younan Properties is a privately held real estate investment and management company, specializing in the acquisition and management of Class A office properties in strong growth markets throughout the U.S., including Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix, Colorado, France, Switzerland, and Portugal. Since its founding inception, YPI has managed more than 200 transactions, purchased more than 35 million square feet of properties,and completed transactions totalling more than $6.5 billion. Known for its detailed, hands-on approach to improving operational efficiencies, while maintaining top building standards for tenants, Younan Properties is full-service with in-house expertise and resources in leasing, asset and property management, marketing, acquisitions, redevelopment, facility engineering and financing. Its senior management team has extensive commercial real estate experience in office, retail, and hospitality, with significant operational, asset management, leasing, finance, and transaction expertise.

